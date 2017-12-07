Supermodel Contest 2017 will be held at the Jeju Shinhwa World on December 15. The event will be hosted by popular South Korean comedian and television host Shin Dong Yup in association with newsreader Jang Ye Won.

SBS has already released the celebrity line-up for this year and it includes popular K-Pop bands EXID and Seventeen. The band members are likely to set the stages on fire with their performances.

Also read Kōhaku Uta Gassen 2017: Here's everything to know about the 68th annual music show

Seventeen — the 13-member boy band under Pledis Entertainment — is preparing for a special performance this year.

Meanwhile, five-member girl group EXID and iKon — the seven-member boy band under YG Entertainment — are also preparing for their presentation.

The organisers of Supermodel Contest are planning to focus on the latest fashion trends. So the theme for this year is Icon. All the performances will be based on this theme.

Also read Golden Disc Awards 2018: JTBC announces dates and details of 32nd annual starry event

Fashion-lovers across the globe can watch the show live on SBS from 6 pm KST on December 15.