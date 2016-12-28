Melissa Benoist has officially filed for a divorce thus ending her marriage with actor Blake Jenner. The Supergirl star was married for four years to Jenner. Benoist cited "irreconcilable differences" for the separation and hasn't requested for any spousal support. The couple has no children together. The actress has also asked court to eliminate the Jenner surname from her legal name.

According to US Weekly, the two had exchanged vows in a very small ceremony in March 2015. The couple fell in love after meeting on the sets of Fox series Glee. The couple clicked the first day they met and their chemistry was quiet evident as they portrayed the roles of Marley and Ryder in Glee.

The Supergirl actress shot to fame after appearing in 35 episodes of Glee as Marley Rose from 2012 to 2014. The two have appeared on two episodes of Supergirl together. Post the shoot of the episodes, Benoist shared her excitement about working with her husband.

"We only have fun working together. He's my person to act with. He's my favourite scene partner, always," she said in an interview with People magazine.

The couple had been in good terms until September this year as E! News reports that the two travelled to the 2016 Toronto International Film Festival to support Blake's latest project The Edge of Seventeen. Benoist and Jenner have kept their lives secret with the two occasionally posting a picture of themselves on social media.

The show, Supergirl is on a season break as of now. The second season of the show ended with the episode leading to the crossover. The crossover episode saw Supergirl collaborating with Flash, Arrow and Legends of Tomorrow. The next episode of Supergirl is scheduled to air on January 23, 2017.