It looks like Rajinikanth's 2.0 co-star Amy Jackson has again found love in a multi-millionaire playboy. She is reportedly dating George Panayiotou, the son of British property developer and The Ability Group's founder Andreas Panayiotou.

On Valentine's Day, the actress took to her Instagram to post an intimate picture of her boyfriend who was seen lying on a sofa bare-chested holding a pug in his hands.

♠️ #HVD A post shared by Amy Jackson (@iamamyjackson) on Feb 14, 2018 at 7:49am PST

A couple of days ago, Amy and George were seen having a gala time at a Ski resort in Whistler, British Columbia. She posted a picture on her Instagram and wrote, "The look of sheer joy after making it down the kids slope. G was not impressed."

Amy, who is very active on social media platforms, keeps posting intimate pictures with George from her holiday destinations.

Memories to last a lifetime ✨? A post shared by Amy Jackson (@iamamyjackson) on Jan 28, 2018 at 4:30am PST

Tulum, you’ve been magical ✨ A post shared by Amy Jackson (@iamamyjackson) on Jan 13, 2018 at 2:13am PST

Going by the pictures, it looks like the actress has finally found the love of her life in this multi-millionaire playboy.

For the uninitiated, George is the head of acquisition and development at The Ability Group.

In 2014, George and his brother Costas Panayiotou were involved in a brutal assault when they attacked a police officer after returning from their Christmas party in Soho leaving the cop badly injured. The Daily Mail had earlier reported that the two sons of one of Britain's richest tycoons may face jail in the unprovoked attack but were later spared jail after they pleaded guilty to affray.

∞ A post shared by Amy Jackson (@iamamyjackson) on Jan 7, 2018 at 6:02pm PST

Coming back to Amy, earlier, in 2012, she had fallen in love with her Ekk Deewana Tha co-star Prateik Babbar. They became so close to each other that they got their names inked on their arms. Unfortunately, things didn't work out between them and they parted ways. After a couple of years, she found love again in boxer Joe Selkirk who reportedly assaulted her in 2013-14. Later, she started dating Ryan Thomas in 2014 but later parted ways him after seven months.

On the work front, Amy is currently shooting for her Hollywood TV series Supergirl wherein she plays the role of Imra aka Saturn Girl alongside Melissa Benoist. She is also gearing up for the release of her upcoming sci-fi film 2.0 where she will be seen sharing space with Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar.