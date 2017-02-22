After announcing the launch of Italdesign Automobili Speciali, the Moncalieri-based design and engineering company has unveiled the first ultra-limited series supercar with only five units to be built by the end of 2017.

Also read: Say 'S' to new Lamborghini Aventador in India; set for launch on March 3

An ultimate collector's item, the race-bred performance supercar is also road legal, according to the company. Based on a modular chassis in carbon fibre and aluminium, this special car's bodywork is entirely done in carbon fibre.

The Italdesign Speciali supercar features an aggressive exterior with vented front and rear fenders, a prominent front splitter and beefy side skirts. The supercar measures 4,847mm in length, 1,970mm in width and 1,204mm in height, making it a proper low-slung sports car design. At the rear, Speciali has a massive diffuser and a large fixed wing. The wing is expected to aid in boosting downforce.

The supercar is powered by a naturally aspirated 5.2 litre V10 engine similar to the one powering Audi R8 and Lamborghini Huracan. The company has reserved power figures for the debut of the car at Geneva Motor Show in March. The engine enables 0-100 km/h acceleration in just 3.2 seconds before hitting top speed of 330 km/h. These numbers are identical to Audi R8 V10 Plus. Hence, a power output of nearly 600bhp can be expected.

"The exterior is characterised by the two sides of the same medal," said Filippo Perini, Head of Innovation Design. "Above the tornado line, outlines are distinctly softer and smoother in keeping with the Italian Gran Turismo tradition. The lower part is modelled from aerodynamics. To achieve the performances we had in mind, we had to dare beyond all limits from styling and even purely technical points of view. The outcome ensures extremely high impact without ever being design for design's sake," he added.

The car will be built in Italy at the Italdesign factory in Moncalieri (Turin). Each unit will be priced at €1.5M ($1.6M), according to Motor1.