For the 10th episode of Amazon Prime's car show The Grand Tour that aired on January 13, Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May come to USA once again after the very first episode of this series. They make the tent at Nashville, Tennessee, facing the Cumberland River.

For true car lovers, this episode was a letdown. After the last episode that showcased Honda NSX, Jeremy Clarkson's "proper" SUV and Richard Hammond's full armored van, the new episode only had Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio as a proper car aspect. In the rest of the show, the trio is in an attempt to save the world's coral reefs using only a selection of car body shells.

Jeremy Clarkson aka Jezza is known for his obsession with the Alfa Romeo models since the BBC TopGear days. Hence, it is him who tests the Giulia Quadrifoglio in Wales and at the Eboladrome. Here are the details you need to know about the car of this episode.

Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio

The Giulia is the first sedan by Italian car maker Alfa Romeo in over two decades to use a longitudinal engined rear-wheel drive platform. The Giulia Quadrifoglio is high-performance version and it the first model in the new Giulia range revealed in Italy in June 2015.

The name Quadrifoglio comes from a four-leaf clover with the same name and it is a rare variation of the common three-leaf clover. Alfa Romeo is known to paint a four-leaf clover, on the side of their racing cars. This tradition started in the 1923 Targa Florio race, when driver Ugo Sivocci decorated his car with a green clover on a white background.

The four-door, four-seater Giulia Quadrifoglio is powered by an all aluminum, twin-turbocharged V6 petrol engine developed exclusively for the Quadrifoglio by Ferrari technicians. The mill produces 503 bhp at 6,500 rpm and 600Nm of torque at 2,500- 5,000rpm. According to Alfa Romeo, the Giulia Quadrifoglio can accelerate from 0 to 100kmph in 3.9 seconds. The car took 1:27.1 to finish Eboladrome, The Grand Tour's track in wet conditions.

With the cylinder deactivation technology in place, the Giulia Quadrifoglio also achieves a fuel consumption of 8.5-litres per 100 kilometres. The Giulia Quadrifoglio weighs 1,524 kilograms thanks to a body in high-strength steel, fenders and doors in aluminum, a carbon fiber hood, roof and driveshaft. The front seat frames are also available in carbon-fiber optionally.

The Giulia Quadrifoglio in Italy priced in the range if Euro 79,000 to Euro 95,000. The top spec version with full racing kit includes carbon ceramic brake discs and ultra-light carbonfibre sport seats. The Giulia Quadrifoglio competes cars like Mercedes-AMG C63 and BMW M3.