Ahead of 2017 Formula 1 season, set to kick off on March 26, British car maker Aston Martin has unveiled Vantage S V8 and V12 Red Bull Racing Editions.

Created by in-house personalisation service Q by Aston Martin, the special edition celebrates British marquee's partnership with Formula 1 outfit Red Bull Racing. The new Vantage S edition boasts of Red Bull Racing drivers Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen's signatures adorning both sill and inspection plaques.

Taking inspiration from Red Bull Racing's race livery, the special edition of Vantage S is offered in deep Mariana Blue paint finish as standard in addition to the gloss Tungsten Silver or Satin Mariana Blue exteriors as optional. The paint finish is further complemented by race-inspired carbon-fibre splitter, diffuser, grille and side strakes. Red coloured detailing on the carbo-fibre grille and yellow calipers sums up the addition on the exterior.

On the inside, the special edition comes with Red Bull Racing headrest embroidery, carbon-fibre trim inlays, diamond-quilting and an Alcantara steering wheel complete with 12 o'clock accent stripe. Customers have the option to choose their sill and plaques to be signed by either Daniel Ricciardo or Max Verstappen.

There are no mechanical changes for the supercar's special edition. The Vantage S V8 model gets a 430bhp 4.7-litre unit and the V12 a 5.9-litre engine with 565bhp.

"Motorsport is and will always be a key part of Aston Martin's DNA and both the V8 and V12 Vantage S Red Bull Racing Editions bring that ethos straight to our customers. With the 2017 FIA Formula 1 World Championship set to begin soon, I hope that the purchase of these models will bring the racing season that little bit closer for those lucky few customers who can't wait for it to begin," said Dr Andy Palmer, President & CEO of Aston Martin.