Leading e-commerce firm Flipkart has come up with yet another lucrative sale campaign—'Super Value Week'—offering top-end mobiles from Apple, Google, Samsung, Xiaomi and among other brands at lowest prices.

In addition, Flipkart is giving buyback guarantee of close to 50% off on their selling prices and zero EMI (Easy Monthly Installments) charges via Bajaj Finserv on all those devices.

Also, Flipkart has reduced buyback guarantee coupon price from Rs 149 to Rs 49. The Super Value Week sale is slated to conclude on March 24.

Here's list of best value for money smartphone offer on Flipkart Super Value Week sale:

Prerequisite:

Buyback guarantee is up to one year in select models, while have to be exchanged within a year

It has to be noted that buyback cash can only be redeemed on Flipkart while upgrading to a new smartphone

Consumers have to make sure that the device in exchange of which they will buy a new product with the buyback guarantee coupon (Rs 49), has to be in fully working condition with no physical damage while exchanging for a new phone during buyback guarantee period.

Best Smartphone Deals:

Flipkart is offering Apple iPhone X (review) 64GB for Rs 83,499 with up to Rs 16,000 discount via exchange deal. In addition, consumers later can get back up to Rs 50,000 cash back minimum, when they plan to upgrade to a new phone on the e-commerce site next year Apple iPhone 8 Plus [review] 64GB is available for Rs 66,999 with up to Rs 16,000 discount via exchange deal. Also, customers are entitled to get Rs 32,500 minimum cash back value while upgrading to a new phone next year Apple iPhone 8, 64GB is available for Rs 55,999 with up to Rs 16,000 discount via exchange deal. Also, customers are entitled to get Rs 27,000 minimum cash back value while upgrading to a new phone next year Apple iPhone 7, 32GB available for Rs 44,999 with up to Rs 16,000 discount via exchange deal. Also, customers are entitled to get Rs 19,500 minimum cash back value while upgrading to a new phone next year Google Pixel 2 XL [review] 64GB available for Rs 61,999 with up to Rs 16,000 discount via exchange deal. Also, customers are entitled to get Rs 28,500 cash back value while upgrading to a new phone next year Google Pixel 2 64GB available for Rs 52,999 with up to Rs 16,000 discount via exchange deal. Also, customers are entitled to get Rs 22,000 cash back value while upgrading to a new phone next year Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus 64GB available for Rs 58,900 with up to Rs 16,000 discount via exchange deal. Also, customers are entitled to get Rs 24,500 cash back value while upgrading to a new phone next year Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 128GB available for Rs 32,999 with up to Rs 16,000 discount via exchange deal. Also, customers are entitled to get Rs 14,500 cash back value while upgrading to a new phone next year Moto X4 64GB available for Rs 22,999 with up to Rs 16,000 discount via exchange deal. Also, customers are entitled to get Rs 10,500 cash back value while upgrading to a new phone next year Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro with prices starting at Rs 13,999. Also, customers are entitled to get Rs 8,000 cash back value while upgrading to a new phone later in the year Honor 9 Lite available for Rs 10,999 with up to Rs 16,000 discount via exchange deal. Also, customers are entitled to get Rs 7,000 cash back value while upgrading to a new phone later in the year Lenovo K8 Plus 32GB available for Rs 9,999 with up to Rs 9,000 discount via exchange deal. Also, customers are entitled to get Rs 4,500 cash back value while upgrading to a new phone later in the year

Stay tuned. Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter for the latest news on Flipkart deals.