Smartphone shoppers are in for a treat as LeEco and Snapdeal have joined hands to make the coming Sunday a happy one.

If you had a premium budget smartphone in mind and Le 2 was an option, here's your chance to grab it. Snapdeal will be offering attractive deals on Le 2 smartphones on January 15 as part of its LeEco Super Sunday sale. The offer will be available for both 32GB and 64GB variants.

"The popular refrain of that golden oldie 'Never on a Sunday' is now being turned on its head by Snapdeal, who in conjunction with LeEco are wooing consumers by saying "only on a Sunday". The lyrics of this new promotional offer are unbelievably attractive and completely irresistible," LeEco said in a press release.

If you place an order for the Le 2 smartphone this Sunday, Snapdeal will give you three assured offers and a special prize for lucky customers. Buyers of 32GB and 64GB Le 2 smartphones will get 10 percent off on all credit and debit cards, flat 8 percent off on domestic flight bookings on Jet Airways and the most appealing offer of all; free delivery of Jio SIM to your home.

This saves buyers the time to go out, submit the documents and wait till the verification before starting to use Jio's free 4G data and unlimited voice calls till March 31. Buyers will get a registration link a week after the delivery of the phone, using which they can request the home delivery of Jio SIM card.

If you are one of the 300 lucky buyers of Le 2 64GB variant, then you will get a free CDLA headset worth Rs. 1,999 absolutely free.

LeEco's Le 2 32GB variant costs Rs. 11,999 and the 64GB model is priced at Rs. 13,999. Both handsets come in Rose Gold and Grey colour options. In terms of specifications, both phones feature metallic unibody with edge-to-edge glass, 5.5-inch Full HD display, Snapdragon 652 processor, and USB Type-C port for audio and charging. The handsets also come with free LeEco membership for its content ecosystem.