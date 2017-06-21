Punjabi movie Super Singh starring Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa has continued to do good business at the Indian box office on weekdays, too, and inched closer to Rs 10 crore mark in six days.

On last Friday, we saw the release of Super Singh, presented by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures and Anurag Singh and Pawan Gill's Brat Films. The first Punjabi language superhero film received a humongous response from the people. Super Singh collected Rs 5.75 crore net at the Indian box office in its opening weekend.

The Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa starrer performed well in the main markets of Punjab on Monday and Tuesday, while its collection dropped by 20 to 30 percent in Delhi and UP. Super Singh has collected Rs 1.10 crore on Monday and Rs 95 lakh on Tuesday in the domestic market.

The movie has collected a total of Rs 7.80 crore net at the Indian box office in six days and it is expected to surpass Rs 10 crore mark on its second Friday. Taran Adarsh tweeted: "Punjabi film #SuperSingh Fri 1.80 cr, Sat 2.05 cr, Sun 1.90 cr, Mon 1.10 cr, Tue 95 lakhs. Total: ₹ 7.80 cr."

Diljit Dosanjh, who never disappoints, has floored both the audience and industry alike with critics raving about his superhero performance and trade analysts in awe of its numbers at the box office. The reviews coming in from all quarters suggest that the audience have unequivocally embraced the highly entertaining film, and the is amongst the Punjabi films with the highest opening.

Super Singh will be among the top ten Punjabi films in the first week and could get into top five in its whole run. The film is said to be produced with a whopping budget of Rs 15 crore by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures and Anurag Singh and Pawan Gill's Brat Films.