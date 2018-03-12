Silambarasan aka Simbu's love for Ajith Kumar is well-known, but recently on a talent show, he confessed his love and respect for another well-known actor. The actor is none other than Ilayathalapathy Vijay. It is a known fact that the fans of Thalla Ajith and Ilayathalapathy Vijay have always been at loggerheads.

Simbu made some interesting statements about Ilayathalapathy at Super Singer 6 on Vijay TV. The actor, who was the special guest on the Tamil reality singing show, opened up on how the Thuppakki star has influenced his life.

The VTV star said that Vijay has treats the positive and negative comments with equal respect. He cited the example of Puli where the movie was ripped off by critics, but Ilayathalapathy never lashed out at the people, who disliked the Chimbudeven's project.

The 35-year old says that it is a rare quality, which earns Vijay a lot of respect from within and outside the film industry.

Simbu claims that Ilayathapathy struggled to reach where he is today and believed only in hard work. The confidence in oneself and respecting those who lash out negative comments are the two rare qualities of Vijay which Silambarasan is trying to adopt in his life.

However, Simbu'sn good words have been overwhelmingly welcomed by Vijay fans. They are happy because in spite of being an ardent Ajith fan Silambarasan is all praise for Ilayathalapathy which have impressed the later's admirers.

They have thanked the actor on social media and wished him all the best for his upcoming projects.

In the recent years, Simbu has been facing one issue after the other. From 'beep' song controversy to 'AAA' producer's allegations on his unprofessional behavior, a lot of negative developments started taking place in his professional life.

In fact, there were murmurs that Simbu might be banned after AAA, if the allegations are not sorted out. However, Simbu had given a dignified response and refused to pour fuel into the controversy.

Meanwhile, Simbu is gearing up for his next movie with ace filmmaker Mani Ratnam.