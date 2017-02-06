Tom Brady, Super Bowl, Super Bowl LI, New England Patriots, Atlanta Falcons, New England Patriots vs Atlanta Falcons
Reuters

The New England Patriots produced one of the greatest comebacks of the Super Bowl after they defeated Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime to win their fifth Super Bowl title. And it was no surprise that Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was at the centre of it all.

Atlanta Falcons thought that they had the game in the bag after they raced to a 28-3 lead, but Brady and his Patriots team was not ready to give up just yet. Patriots scored 25 consecutive points to send the game into overtime for the first time in Super Bowl history and with the Patriots winning the coin toss to receive the possession first; they scored again to win the match 34-28.

That win also meant that New England Patriots became the first team to win the Super Bowl after trailing by more than ten points and it came as no surprise that Tom Brady was named as the game's MVP.

Here is how Twitter reacted to that phenomenal performance by New England Patriots and Tom Brady.

 Here is how Tom Brady's wife Gisele Bündchen reacted to the New England Patriots winning

