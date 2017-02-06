The New England Patriots produced one of the greatest comebacks of the Super Bowl after they defeated Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime to win their fifth Super Bowl title. And it was no surprise that Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was at the centre of it all.

Atlanta Falcons thought that they had the game in the bag after they raced to a 28-3 lead, but Brady and his Patriots team was not ready to give up just yet. Patriots scored 25 consecutive points to send the game into overtime for the first time in Super Bowl history and with the Patriots winning the coin toss to receive the possession first; they scored again to win the match 34-28.

That win also meant that New England Patriots became the first team to win the Super Bowl after trailing by more than ten points and it came as no surprise that Tom Brady was named as the game's MVP.

Here is how Twitter reacted to that phenomenal performance by New England Patriots and Tom Brady.

Greatest Patriots of all time:



1) Tom Brady



2) George Washington



3) Abraham Lincoln#SuperBowl — Matt (@StartedTweeting) February 6, 2017

Congrats to the Patriots on an amazing comeback victory! Now, time to keep Making America Great Again! #MAGA #SuperBowl — Official Team Trump (@TeamTrump) February 6, 2017

The Two greatest of all time in their sports now both with 5 rings What a time to be alive #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/cZ201AwfMN — Skinny Escobar (@skinnytoldem) February 6, 2017

I would totally be Tom Brady's slave #Superbowl — Virgil (@TheRealVirgil) February 6, 2017

Tom Greatest QB of All Time Brady #superbowl — ??TJ Perkins?? (@MegaTJP) February 6, 2017

Tom Brady in the 1st half vs. Tom Brady in the 2nd half ?? ?? #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/cvJtM6k1cd — ☇ASAP Sports News☇ (@ASAP_SportsNews) February 6, 2017

I haven't seen a lead blown this bad since Hillary lost the election. ?#SuperBowl — Bubba Ray Dudley (@bullyray5150) February 6, 2017

If the Patriots can make that big of a comeback then so can my grades ?? #SuperBowl — Eddie (@EpicRare) February 6, 2017

Tom Brady is officially THE GREATEST QUATERBACK OF ALL TIME!!!! #SuperBowl #PatriotsNation — Skinny Escobar (@skinnytoldem) February 6, 2017

What an amazing comeback and win by the Patriots. Tom Brady, Bob Kraft and Coach B are total winners. Wow!#SuperBowl -DJT — President Trump (@POTUS) February 6, 2017

