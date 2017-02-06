New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady created history after he guided his team to a phenomenal comeback win after being 28-3 down against the Atlanta Falcons at Super Bowl LI.

Despite winning his fifth Super Bowl title and being named as the Super Bowl 51 MVP, his night did not end on a particularly happy note after reports emerged that someone stole the jersey he was wearing during the match from the Patriots locker room.

"It was right here. I know exactly where I put it. This is not good. It was right here and now I don't have it. Not good. No. It is going to be on eBay soon, I guess," Brady was quoted as saying.

The Patriots quarterback was really upset and called the security team and the equipment staff to help him look for it, but they had no luck finding it.

While whoever stole it will most likely be looking to sell it and they will certainly make a lot of money from it, for Tom Brady it is a priceless memento and he will be eager to find it in the coming days.

Meanwhile, Tom Brady made a promise in 2015 that he would become the oldest quarterback in the NFL history and it looks like he will be sticking by his promise after reports broke that the New England Patriots are eager to offer him a new 5-year contract, which would see him with the Patriots till he is 44.

The New England Patriots are so confident that Tom Brady will continue playing that they are considering trading their backup quarterback, 25-year-old Jimmy Garoppolo.

