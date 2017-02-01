Tom Brady will be looking to win his 5th Super Bowl when he leads the New England Patriots against the Atlanta Falcons on February 6th at the NRG Stadium in Huston, Texas.

The Patriots quarterback, however, has been enduring a tough time on the family front with reports coming out that his mother, Galynn, has been battling an illness for almost 18 months.

With his mom having not attended any of his games this season and his dad having attended only one game, Brady has stated that the past year has been a challenging one for his family, but is excited by the fact they both will be present and supporting him at Super Bowl LI (51).

"You just have different things that your family goes through in the course of your life, and it's been a challenging year for my family, just for some personal reasons. It'll be nice to have everyone here watching us this weekend."

"My mom and dad have been so supportive my entire life and it's nice to be here to show them and try to make them proud.''

"Yeah, my mom hasn't been to a game this season. My dad has been to one, and it's very atypical. They're going to be here this weekend, which I'm very excited about, to see everybody. I've got a big group coming" the Boston Globe quoted the Patriots quarterback as saying.

Tom Brady has been getting really emotional in his last two media sessions leading up to the Super Bowl as he choked up twice first while talking about his dad being his hero and then again while talking about his parents.

Watch Tom Brady tear up

The incident relating to his dad occurred when a 7 year old reporter asked him which person was his hero.

"That's a great question. I think my dad is my hero, because he's someone I look up to everyday" that sentence was followed by a long pause as Brady then looked at the 7 year old and just said "My dad."

If Tom Brady can lead the New England Patriots to victory against the Atlanta Falcons at Super Bowl LI he will become only the second player in the NFL to win five Super Bowl rings and will join Dallas Cowboys' legend Charles Haley at the top of the list.