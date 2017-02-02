Super Bowl LI (51) is just around the corner and fans of the NFL grand finale are waiting with bated breath to catch all the action live.

Super Bowl was first played on January 15, 1957 and has become one of the most-watched annual championships since then.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have the most Super Bowl victories with six and the New England Patriots have the most Super Bowl appearances – nine.

Super Bowl Sunday is said to be the second-largest day for food consumption in the United States, after Thanksgiving Day. It has also frequently been the most-watched American television broadcast of the year, which is why brands pay huge amounts for ads on Super Bowl Sunday.

While big brands wait for the day to air their special ads and fans of musicians and singers wait for their much-talked-about half-time performances, we believe that the championship is also a MUST-WATCH for women, even if you are not an NFL fan.

If you are wondering why we're saying this, why exactly would you want to miss a chance to watch some of the hottest men in the world of NFL all in one place? We have a point, don't we?

Here are five of the hottest NFL players, who prove that the emoticon with hearts in the eyes was made for them.

Danny Amendola: The wide receiver of the New England Patriots is 31 and is said to be dating Miss USA 2012 and actress Olivia Culpo. The duo has been spotted together on various occasions since they were first seen together at the Coachella music festival.

Jordan Cameron: The Miami Dolphins tight-end was born in Los Angeles and is 28. He also played basketball and volleyball during school days. He is known to have dated Victoria Secret model Erin Heatherton.

Tom Brady: The New England Patriots quarterback is 39 and fashion-lovers know him as Victoria Secret model and actress Gisele Bundchen's husband. Brady has endorsed numerous brands like Uggs, Movado and Glaceau Smartwater and in 2016, he launched his own line of vegan snacks.

Matt Ryan: The Atlanta Falcons quarterback is an avid golfer and has also participated in the American Century Celebrity Golf Classic. He married Sarah Marshall in 2011.

Brock Osweiler: The Houston Texans quarterback from Idaho is 26 and married to Erin Osweiler. Apart from his game, Osweiler is also popular among young movie-lovers for resembling British actor Robert Pattinson.