The Super Bowl is always one of the most awaited events in the US' sporting calendar, and the Super Bowl LI (51) will witness New England Patriots (AFC champion) face Atlanta Falcons (NFC champions), with the winning team set to lift the prestigious Vince Lombardi Trophy.

Just few days remain and the excitement is building, reaching fever pitch too. The fans in the venue -- NRG stadium in Texas -- are going to be treated to a spectacle, and a quality match is expected to take shape.

However, the crowd will also be looking forward to some healthy entertainment as well. Musician Luke Bryan will sing the national anthem, minutes before the on-field action, and Lady Gaga will enthral the audience during the half-time as well. Besides the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons stars, it is such rich entertainment, which will take the atmosphere at the NRG stadium to another level.

The Patriots have been one of the best teams in the AFC for some time, which can be understood from their Super Bowl appearances so far. They have featured eight times in the past, winning the title four times, and this Super Bowl 51 is going to their ninth appearance, and they are in search for their fifth title.

The Falcons, on the other hand, are not acquainted to the Super Bowl picture. Their participation in Super Bowl 51 is going to be their only second in competition's history, having featured in Super Bowl 33, where they finished second best to Denver Broncos. They are looking for their first Super Bowl title.

Though Patriots might know how to win the Super Bowl purely by experience, the Falcons should give the four-time champions a run for their money. It is expected to be another classic encounter, going right down the wire. Would that not be fantastic?

The Super Bowl 51 contest is going to be entertaining with Patriots defence against the strong Falcons' offence. With players like Tom Brady (Patriots) and Julio Jones (Falcons), the quality on display should be of utmost quality.

One cannot wait for the Super Bowl extravaganza to begin.

Super Bowl LI schedule

Date: February 5, 2017

Venue: NRG stadium in Texas

Time: 6:30 pm ET ( 5 am IST, 11:30 pm GMT)

TV listings: India: Sony Six/HD. US: Fox Sports. UK: Sky Sports. Australia: Seven Network, ESPN.