- Play Protests erupt across the UK following Donald Trump travel ban
- Play Sherlock: 360° video of London filming locations
- Play Music Minute: Rihanna disgusted with Trumps travel ban, Drake launches UK tour in London
- Play X Factor contestant Lucie Jones named as UK’s Eurovision entry
- Play Who has Donald Trump banned from entering the US?
- Play Donald Trump inauguration protest - 360° video
- Play Celebrities react to Donald Trumps ‘Muslim ban’
Super Bowl 51: What you need to know
Super Bowl LI will be played between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons. The 51st Super Bowl will be played on 5 February at 23:30GMT.The game is being held in Houston, the home of the Houston Texans, which has held one Super Bowl before.
Most popular