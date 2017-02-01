There's a lot of suspense around Google's participation in the Super Bowl Ll on Sunday as the web giant is using the big game to show off its most popular home-connected speaker.

The web search titan is tight-lipped about what the Google Home commercial will be about. Android Authority reported that advertisers are spending $5 million for each 30-second Super Bowl commercial. It ought to be a good one, right!

Read: Super Bowl 2017 ads: Budweiser's pro-immigration, Justin Timberlake's Bai drink & more [VIDEOS]

Google Home has been available in the market for months now, and it is one of the most popular smart home gadgets in the market. Google has demonstrated its home speaker's capabilities in previous ads on YouTube, showing how it can improve consumer lives by controlling everything from lights to music with just voice commands.

If that's any indication, we can expect Google to improvise on that. According to AdAge, which reported about the Google's Super Bowl ad during the NFL football championship between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots, Google's parent company Alphabet spent $3.19 billion in 2015 for advertisements.

This is only a fraction of what the company made through advertising. Last week, Alphabet reported about $22.4 billion ad revenue for the quarter ending December 31, which was up 17 percent year-over-year.

Google won't be the only tech company participating in the Super Bowl 2017 commercials. Intel, Sprint, T-Mobile, GoDaddy, SquareSpace, Wix.com, TurboTax and Evony: The King's Return game will feature their ads during the big game.