Bollywood hunk Hrithik Roshan has transformed himself as mathematician Anand Kumar in the upcoming biopic film Super 30. After the first look, Hrithik's on-set pictures have been leaked online.

The cast is shooting in Varanasi and several pictures from the shoot have been doing the rounds of the internet. In all the pictures, the actor looks every bit like the famed educator with a rugged look and deep grey eyes.

Hrithik Roshan's heroine in the film will be television actress Mrunal Thakur, who rose to fame as Bulbul in the popular TV show Kumkum Bhagya.

Super 30 is based on Anand Kumar's biography Super 30: Changing The World 30 Students at a Time, and will narrate Anand's rise to fame as the founder of the Super 30 program.

The 44-year-old mathematician runs the prestigious Super 30 programme for IIT aspirants in Patna, Bihar. He coaches economically backward students for IIT-JEE. Anand's mission was launched in 2002 with the sole aim of grooming IIT aspirants who couldn't afford tuition fees.

Looks like Hrithik is pouring his heart into the character, and we hope the movie rules the box office.

However, this is not the first time Hrithik has tried a different look in Bollywood films that is a departure from his Greek-god appearance.

Some of the movies in which his looks were transformed completely are listed here:

Krrish

In Krrish, Hrithik has a double role. While as Krrish he looked breathtakingly handsome, he was also seen playing his father's role.

Dhoom 2

In this movie, Hrithik changed a series of looks. From a statue to an elderly worker, the hunk surprised everyone with his transformations.

Jodhaa Akbar

Hrithik brought out the handsome looks of Akbar in Ashutosh Gowariker's period drama. He truly looked like an emperor. Even in another period drama, Mohenjo Daro, Hrithik looked quite different.

Guzaarish

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Guzaarish didn't do well at the box office, but Hrithik's performance was mind-blowing. His bearded shabby look really touched hearts.