Hrithik Roshan kicked started shoot of his upcoming Anand Kumar biopic, Super 30, in Varanasi, recently. And just two days ago, the first look of Hrithik from the film was out. The actor with a rugged look and deep grey eyes looked every bit like the genius mathematician.

While a lot has been talked about the movie, it has now been revealed that television actress Mrunal Thakur, who rose to fame as Bulbul in popular TV show Kumkum Bhagya, will be making her Bollywood debut with the movie.

She has already joined the Kaabil actor for the first shoot schedule in Varanasi. A source told Mumbai Mirror, "The shoot started after 2 pm on Tuesday with a pooja sequence on the banks of Ganga. After that, Hrithik and Mrunal filmed at Ramnagar Fort. A part of the fort has been converted to look like a coaching institute for the shoot."

Although Super 30 marks Mrunal's first Bollywood film, she has been a part of an international film, Love Sonia, directed by Tabrez Noorani, producer of Slumdog Millionaire. Mrunal plays the titular role in the film that revolves around a young village girl Sonia whose life is trapped in the sex trade network.

Coming to Super 30, it is based on Anand's biography Super 30: Changing The World 30 Students at a Time and will narrate Anand's rise to fame as the founder of the Super 30 program.

The 44-year-old mathematician runs the prestigious Super 30 programme for IIT aspirants in Patna, Bihar. He coaches economically backward students for IIT-JEE. Anand's mission was launched in 2002 with the sole aim to groom IIT aspirants who couldn't afford the tuition fees.