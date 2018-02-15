Hrithik Roshan's upcoming Anand Kumar biopic, Super 30, the shooting of which is currently going on in full swing, will see another popular TV actor play a key role.

Nandish Sandhu, who rose to fame as Veer Singh from the hit show Uttaran, has been roped in to play the role of Hrithik's brother in the film.

Super 30 is based on Anand's biography Super 30: Changing The World 30 Students at a Time and will narrate Anand's rise to fame as the founder of the Super 30 program.

The 44-year-old mathematician runs the prestigious Super 30 programme for IIT aspirants in Patna, Bihar. He coaches economically backward students for IIT-JEE. Anand's mission was launched in 2002 with the sole aim to groom IIT aspirants who couldn't afford the tuition fees.

While Hrithik will essay the role of Anand Kumar, Nandish will play Anand's brother Pranav Kumar.

A source told The Telegraph, "Pranav was made to meet several actors who had been shortlisted for the role and after he approved Nandish for the role, the director and the casting director had a long discussion with him after which a final call was taken on this selection."

Nandish, who got divorced from Rashami Desai in 2016, has already started preparations for the part and Pranav is helping him. "The two have also exchanged phone numbers and keep on sharing information which might help Nandish in doing justice to the role he would be playing in the film," said the source.

Meanwhile, it has been reported earlier that Mrunal Thakur of Kumkum Bhagya fame will be seen opposite Hrithik. The actress will be essaying the role of Hrithik's wife. Super 30 marks the former Kumkum Bhagya actress' first Bollywood film and some pictures from her first-day shoot with Hrithik were unveiled recently.