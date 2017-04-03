On the eve of the 10th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Sunrisers Hyderabad, defending champions of the IPL 2016, have signed in many prominent names as sponsors for the current season. These include Aditya Birla Group cement firm Ultratech, telecom firm Reliance Jio, state-run lender Canara Bank, paint company Nerolac, mattress brand Kurl On and Sun TV Network's arms Sun Direct and Red FM.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) is one of the eight teams set to play the 10th edition; the team, (originally Deccan Chargers), was bought by Kalanithi Maran's Sun TV Network in October 2012 for a fee of Rs 85 crore per year.

"It is a matter of immense pride for us to partner with brands of such stature as we gear up for the tenth season of the Indian Premier League. This is an important season for us and the support from our partners will be vital as we bid to win two IPL titles back-to-back," the Television Post quoted Sunrisers Hyderabad CEO K Shanmugam as saying.

In a related development, Delhi Daredevils, the IPL team owned by GMR Sports, is believed to have performed well financially in 2016-17.

"We have reduced the losses and are hoping to turn around in this fiscal," Hemant Dua, CEO of GMR Sports, told the Economic Times.

Other teams of the IPL in its 10th edition include RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group's Rising Pune Supergiant, Kings XI Punjab co-owned by film actress Preity Zinta, Kolkata Knight Riders co-owned by Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla, Royal Challengers Bangalore owned by United Spirits, Gujarat Lions owned by Keshav Bansal of mobile handset maker Intex Technologies and Mumbai Indians owned by Nita Ambani, wife of Mukesh Ambani.

The Vivo IPL 2017 begins from April 5 (Wednesday).

Sixty matches will be played over 47 days, with the opening match and the finals scheduled at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad.

Here is complete look at the IPL 2017 schedule: