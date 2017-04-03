ipl 2017, sunrisers hyderabad, ipl 2017 teams, ipl 2017 matches, ipl 2017 complete schedule, sunrisers hyderabad sponsors
Sunrisers Hyderabad celebrate after winning IPL 2016 at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, on May 29, 2016.IANS

On the eve of the 10th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Sunrisers Hyderabad, defending champions of the IPL 2016, have signed in many prominent names as sponsors for the current season. These include Aditya Birla Group cement firm Ultratech, telecom firm Reliance Jio, state-run lender Canara Bank, paint company Nerolac, mattress brand Kurl On and Sun TV Network's arms Sun Direct and Red FM. 

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) is one of the eight teams set to play the 10th edition; the team, (originally Deccan Chargers), was bought by Kalanithi Maran's Sun TV Network in October 2012 for a fee of Rs 85 crore per year. 

"It is a matter of immense pride for us to partner with brands of such stature as we gear up for the tenth season of the Indian Premier League. This is an important season for us and the support from our partners will be vital as we bid to win two IPL titles back-to-back," the Television Post quoted Sunrisers Hyderabad CEO K Shanmugam as saying.

In a related development, Delhi Daredevils, the IPL team owned by GMR Sports, is believed to have performed well financially in 2016-17.

"We have reduced the losses and are hoping to turn around in this fiscal," Hemant Dua, CEO of GMR Sports, told the Economic Times.

Other teams of the IPL in its 10th edition include RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group's Rising Pune Supergiant, Kings XI Punjab co-owned by film actress Preity Zinta, Kolkata Knight Riders co-owned by Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla, Royal Challengers Bangalore owned by United Spirits, Gujarat Lions owned by Keshav Bansal of mobile handset maker Intex Technologies and Mumbai Indians owned by Nita Ambani, wife of Mukesh Ambani. 

The Vivo IPL 2017 begins from April 5 (Wednesday). 

Sixty matches will be played over 47 days, with the opening match and the finals scheduled at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad.

Here is complete look at the IPL 2017 schedule:

Match  Teams Venue Date Time
1 Sunrisers Hyderabad Royal Challengers Bangalore Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad April 5 8pm IST
2 Rising Pune Supergiant Mumbai Indians MCA Stadium, Pune April 6 8pm IST
3 Gujarat Lions Kolkata Knight Riders Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot April 7 8pm IST
4 Kings XI Punjab Rising Pune Supergiant Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore April 8 4pm IST
5 Royal Challengers Bangalore Delhi Daredevils M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru April 8 8pm IST
6 Sunrisers Hyderabad Gujarat Lions Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad April 9 4pm IST
7 Mumbai Indians Kolkata Knight Riders Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai April 9 8pm IST
8 Kings XI Punjab Royal Challengers Bangalore Holkar Stadium, Indore April 10 8pm IST
9 Rising Pune Supergiant Delhi Daredevils MCA Stadium, Pune April 11 8pm IST
10 Mumbai Indians Sunrisers Hyderabad Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai April 12 8pm IST
11 Kolkata Knight Riders Kings XI Punjab Eden Gardens, Kolkata April 13 8pm IST
12 Royal Challengers Bangalore Mumbai Indians M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru April 14 4pm IST
13 Gujarat Lions Rising Pune Supergiant Holkar Stadium, Rajkot April 14 8pm IST
14 Kolkata Knight Riders Sunrisers Hyderabad Eden Gardens, Kolkata April 15 4pm IST
15 Delhi Daredevils Kings XI Punjab Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi April 15 8pm IST
16 Mumbai Indians Gujarat Lions Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai April 16 4pm IST
17 Royal Challengers Bangalore Rising Pune Supergiant M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru April 16 8pm IST
18 Delhi Daredevils Kolkata Knight Riders Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi April 17 4pm IST
19 Sunrisers Hyderabad Kings XI Punjab Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad April 17 8pm IST
20 Gujarat Lions Royal Challengers Bangalore Holkar Stadium, Rajkot April 18 8pm IST
21 Sunrisers Hyderabad Delhi Daredevils Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad April 19 8pm IST
22 Kings XI Punjab Mumbai Indians Holkar Stadium, Rajkot April 20 8pm IST
23 Kolkata Knight Riders Gujarat Lions Eden Gardens, Kolkata April 21 8pm IST
24 Delhi Daredevils Mumbai Indians Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi April 22 4pm IST
25 Rising Pune Supergiant Sunrisers Hyderabad MCA Stadium, Pune April 22 8pm IST
26 Gujarat Lions Kings XI Punjab Holkar Stadium, Rajkot April 23 4pm IST
27 Kolkata Knight Riders Royal Challengers Bangalore Eden Gardens, Kolkata April 23 8pm IST
28 Mumbai Indians Rising Pune Supergiant Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai April 24 8pm IST
29 Royal Challengers Bangalore Sunrisers Hyderabad M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru April 25 8pm IST
30 Rising Pune Supergiant Kolkata Knight Riders MCA Stadium, Pune April 26 8pm IST
31 Royal Challengers Bangalore Gujarat Lions M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru April 27 8pm IST
32 Kolkata Knight Riders Delhi Daredevils Eden Gardens, Kolkata April 28 4pm IST
33 Kings XI Punjab Sunrisers Hyderabad IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali April 28 8pm IST
34 Rising Pune Supergiant Royal Challengers Bangalore MCA Stadium, Pune April 29 4pm IST
35 Gujarat Lions Mumbai Indians Holkar Stadium, Rajkot April 29 8pm IST
36 Kings XI Punjab Delhi Daredevils IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali April 30 4pm IST
37 Sunrisers Hyderabad Kolkata Knight Riders Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad April 30 8pm IST
38 Mumbai Indians Royal Challengers Bangalore Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai May 1 4pm IST
39 Rising Pune Supergiant Gujarat Lions MCA Stadium, Pune May 1 8pm IST
40 Delhi Daredevils Sunrisers Hyderabad Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi May 2 8pm IST
41 Kolkata Knight Riders Rising Pune Supergiant Eden Gardens, Kolkata May 3 8pm IST
42 Delhi Daredevils Gujarat Lions Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi May 4 8pm IST
43 Royal Challengers Bangalore Kings XI Punjab M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru May 5 8pm IST
44 Sunrisers Hyderabad Rising Pune Supergiant Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad May 6 4pm IST
45 Mumbai Indians Delhi Daredevils Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai May 6 8pm IST
46 Royal Challengers Bangalore Kolkata Knight Riders M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru May 7 4pm IST
47 Kings XI Punjab Gujarat Lions IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali May 7 8pm IST
48 Sunrisers Hyderabad Mumbai Indians Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad May 8 8pm IST
49 Kings XI Punjab Kolkata Knight Riders IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali May 9 8pm IST
50 Gujarat Lions Delhi Daredevils Green Park, Kanpur May 10 8pm IST
51 Mumbai Indians Kings XI Punjab Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai May 11 8pm IST
52 Delhi Daredevils Rising Pune Supergiant Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi May 12 8pm IST
53 Gujarat Lions Sunrisers Hyderabad Green Park, Kanpur May 13 4 PM
54 Kolkata Knight Riders Mumbai Indians Eden Gardens, Kolkata May 13 8pm IST
55 Rising Pune Supergiant Kings XI Punjab MCA Stadium, Pune May 14 4pm IST
56 Delhi Daredevils Royal Challengers Bangalore Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi May 14 8pm IST
57 To Be Decided (TBD) To Be Decided (TBD) To be Confirmed (TBC) May 16 8pm IST
58 TBD TBD TBC May 17 8pm IST
59 TBD TBD TBC May 19 8pm IST
60 TBD TBD Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad May 21 8pm IST
