An interesting trailer of upcoming Malayalam family entertainer Alamara, which was initially screened in theatres along with Jayaraj's movie Veeram, hit the cyberspace on Sunday, February 26, and has opened to positive response. The one-minute-46-second video, featuring Sunny Wayne and Aditi Ravi, among many others, gives a hint on what to expect from the Midhun Manuel Thomas directorial.

Arun (Sunny) gets married to Swati (Aditi) after meeting as many as 47 girls, and how an alamara (cupboard) creates trouble in their life is narrated in the movie, which also stars Renji Panicker, Manikandan Achari, Aju Varghese, Saiju Kurup, Indrans, Bijukuttan, Seema G Nair, Sudhi Koppa, Sadiq, Manju Satheesh, Sonu Anna Jacob, Action Hero Biju-fame Baby and Mary in significant roles. "If I had legs and hands, I could have escaped to somewhere," the cupboard soliloquy says (narrated by actor Salim Kumar) at the end of the trailer.

The trailer has been garnering positive response from fans, who have been sharing it on social media. At the time of reporting, the video had been viewed over nine lakh times after being uploaded on Facebook using the latest cross-posting feature of the popular social networking site.

Expectations are sky-high from the upcoming comedy entertainer, as it is the third directorial venture of Midhun after successful movies Aadu Oru Bheegara Jeeviyanu and Annmariya Kalippilannu. The fun-filled entertainer is said to be based on real-life incidents and is being scripted by John Manthrickal. Alamara, bankrolled by Full On Cinemas and distributed by LJ Films Pvt Ltd, is scheduled to hit the screens in March.

Watch the trailer of Alamara here: