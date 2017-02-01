Malayalam actor Sunny Wayne, who was last seen in the family entertainer Ann Maria Kalippilaanu, has announced his next project, which marks his third outing with director Srinath Rajendran. The duo is joining hands again for an yet-to-be-titled movie after Second Show and Koothara.

Check Alamara first-look poster

Sunny, who is quite excited to team up again with Srinath, announced the news via his Facebook page. "Feeling charged up and excited to share with you that I have teamed up with Srinath Rajendran for the third time for our new project in #Bangalore after #koothara!!!!Thank you so much Brother for making me a part of this movie journey [sic]," read his social media post.

Though their last outing Koothara tanked at the box office, the duo's debut movie had caught the imagination of the cine-goers and helped Mammootty's son Dulquer Salmaan make forays into the industry.

Meanwhile, Sunny, who debuted with Dulquer in Second Show, has finished shooting for Alamara. Upon finishing the shoot, Sunny had posted: "Finally we closed our #Alamara yesterday at night.... it was fun filled shooting experience with the entire crew who worked really hard day and night to make this cinema to its best ... And Of course A big thanks to all of you for your prayers and love ! #Alamaara will open up for you sooooooooon."

Alamara is the directorial venture of Mithun Manuel Thomas, who has helmed films-- Aadu Oru Bheekara Jeeviyanu and Ann Maria Kalippilaanu. Alamara is said to be based on real-life incidents. The movie has Aju Varghese, Renji Panicker and Saiju Kurup in key roles. The makers had unveiled a poster of the movie, featuring Sunny and Aditi Ravi-- who plays the female lead role.