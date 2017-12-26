The Bengaluru City Police have refused to give permission to Sunny Leone's New Year eve performance titled 'Sunny Nights,' which was supposed to be held at White Orchid, Manyata Techpark, in the city.

In a series of tweets, the Bengaluru City Police has now explained why it denied permission. It posted, "1.No proper clarifications on various issues ranging from permissions to be obtained from various departments to proper requisite arrangements. [sic]"

The Bengaluru City Police added, "The Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru City had filed an affidavit a few days ago before the Hon'ble High Court of Karnataka that Bengaluru City Police will take care of law and order in the city...In lieu of this since law and order has to be maintained throughout the city including the huge gatherings at MG Road/Brigade road special attention cannot be given to this proposed program at White Orchid. [sic]"

"Though the organiser claims to sell only 8,000 tickets, Intelligence inputs forecast a much bigger crowd to assemble at the venue. These are the main grounds in short for rejecting the permission. @CPBlr," Bengaluru City Police ends.

Sunny Leone's New Year eve performance landed in a controversy after a fringe group held protests against the event citing that it was against the Kannada culture. The ruling Congress government too endorsed similar views and advised the organisers to replace her with any local talents.

The 'Sanskari' stand taken by the Congress government came under attack from the netizens. The cancelling of the event irked many which was reportedly planned at a cost of Rs 2.5 crore.

It may be recalled that the organisers had earlier approached the High Court stating that the police department had failed to give reasons for denying permission for the event.