Bollywood's Baby Doll Sunny Leone is all set to enthrall her fans with a live performance along with International DJ shows for the first time in Bengaluru on the New Year's eve. While it would be one of the best ways to welcome the new year for her fans, a pro-Kannada organisation is not amused. It has raised objections over Sunny Leone's visit to the city on December 31 for the show.

The organisation took out a march in Bengaluru on Thursday, December 7, in protest against Bollywood actress Sunny Leone's scheduled visit to Bengaluru saying it would be an "assault" on the city's culture.

The Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV) also staged a demonstration and burnt the pictures of Leone, demanding the cancellation of her programme.

An advertising firm has organised the programme, which is scheduled to be held in a big hotel in the city, Harish, a KRV office-bearer, said.

The tickets for the programme are being sold only from some infotech and biotech companies, he claimed.

The programme would be an "assault on the city's culture", Harish said, adding, "This is not the way to usher in the new year."

On a related note, Sunny Leone is set to make her debut in south film industry. She has recently signed a Telugu period war film which will be directed by V C Vadivudaiyan. The untitled film, which is being produced by Ponse Stephen, will reportedly be based on the culture of south India.

"After this movie, I am sure my image will change completely. I have always liked doing action sequences. I was waiting for a script like this only for years. I started preparing for this movie from the minute director V.C. Vadivudayan narrated me the script. I have a special love towards south India, so I am very happy to do a straight Telugu movie. I have a lot of my fans in south India, especially Andra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Kerala," Sunny was quoted as saying in her recent interview.

The shoot will start in February.

(With PTI inputs)