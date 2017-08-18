On Thursday, lakhs of people flooded the MG Road in Kochi, Kerala, just to get a glimpse of the Bollywood actress and former adult star Sunny Leone, who arrived in the city to inaugurate a digital hub. The actress' visit created traffic chaos as her fans assembled in and around the busiest area of Kochi, troubling many commuters and police officers, who couldn't control the crowd.

The actress was in the city for a few hours to inaugurate the 33rd showroom of retail store Fone4. The latest update is that the shop owner and 100 others who can be identified, have been booked under sections 283 (obstruction in public way) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).

Though the inauguration event was scheduled for 11.30 am, the actress could reach the spot only at 12:20 pm due to heavy traffic. The videos and photos of the function have surfaced online, and they show a sea of the actress' fans blocking the entire area. "My car in literally a sea of love in Kochi," Sunny wrote while one of the photos of the crowd.

"No words...Can't thank the people of Kochi. Was so overwhelmed by the love&support. Never will forget Gods own Country Kerala! Thank you #fone4. Just wanted to take a min to say thank you to the @KochiPolice for making me feel so safe among the thousands of people [sic]," the overwhelmed actress tweeted, and has also shared some videos and photos of the event on social media.

Check out Sunny Leone's tweets on her Kochi visit here:

Hi! Photography by the most amazing @tomas_moucka truely knows how to capture a moment in time. #kochi #fone4 pic.twitter.com/qtqOjqdK10 — Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) August 17, 2017

My car in literally a sea of love in Kochi Kerala!! Thanks #fone4 pic.twitter.com/lLHTo8GyrC — Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) August 17, 2017

No words...Can't thank the people of Kochi.Was so overwhelmed by the love&support.Never will forget Gods own Country Kerala!Thank you #fone4 pic.twitter.com/UTAnjlYvc5 — Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) August 17, 2017

So out of all the photos, this one takes the cake!! Lol so many captions I want to write but don't know where to begin. So darn cute! pic.twitter.com/oF5cmrBSc3 — Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) August 17, 2017

