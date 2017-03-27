"Sunny Leone to shake a leg in superstar Mohanlal's upcoming movie Villain for Rs 5 crore?" has been the question in everyone's mind for sometime now. Now, the director of the movie, B Unnikrishnan, has pooh-poohed the reports.

Mohanlal's much-awaited Villain has an ensemble cast including lead actors from Tamil and Telugu. B Unnikrishnan, who helms the big-budget project, has now taken a dig at the website responsible for spreading the false information on his Facebook page.

"I am eager to know more about this item dance. I hope you I will be informed soon [translated from Malayalam]," Unnikrishnan wrote on his Facebook while sharing the link of a website that gave the fake information.

Meanwhile, Villain, bankrolled by popular Tamil producer Rockline Venkatesh, will mark the debut of Tamil actors Vishal, Hansika Motwani, Telugu actors Srikanth and Raashi Khanna in Mollywood. The movie also stars Manju Warrier opposite Mohanlal, who appears in a salt-and-pepper avatar as a retired police officer in the film. Pulimurugan fame Peter Hein will choreograph the stunt sequences in the action movie, which will be completely filmed and released in 8K resolution.