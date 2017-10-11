Indian-American actress Sunny Leone has added yet another exotic supercar in her flamboyant garage. The 36-year-old actress' latest prized possession is the Maserati Ghibli Nerissimo edition.

Leone posted a picture with the car in her social media platforms with the description, "Nothing like being home in my sick a%$ whip!!!! Love Maserati "1 of 450." For uninitiated, the special edition Ghibli is limited to just 450 units worldwide and Leone is now an owner of one such model.

Maserati had unveiled the Ghibli Nerissimo edition at the New York International Auto Show in April. The name Nerissimo is an Italian expression for 'extremely black.' The glossy black colour of the car makes the Nerissimo edition edgier and rich in stance. Maserati has extended the dark colour treatment to 20-inch Urano wheels, black door handles, black window trim and black grille detailing.

The interior gets black leather with red contrast stitching and gear-shift paddles, INOX sport pedals, red brake callipers and dark mirror interior trim. The sport seats and a sport steering wheel adds to the swagger inside the cabin. Each Nerissimo edition model also bears a badge on the centre console with the serial number of the car.

Maserati Ghibli is available with two 3.0-litre twin turbo V6 petrol engines delivering either 330hp or 410hp and a 3.3-litre diesel that produces 275hp or 250hp depending on the market. Ghibli is the first Maserati production car to be powered by a diesel engine. An eight-speed automatic transmission is standard on all models.

The actress, who stepped into Bollywood with the movie Jism 2 in 2012, has spent over Rs 1 crore for her Ghibli Nerissimo. Leone is already an owner of a Maserati Quattroporte, a BMW 7 Series and an Audi A5.

Santa Daniel Weber gifted me a new car for Mumbai!! We blessed it this morning @dirrty99 @danielweber99 A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on Dec 24, 2014 at 1:48am PST