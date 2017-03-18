Either Sunny Leone or Urvashi Rautela will feature in Sunny Deol's upcoming movie Bhaiyyaji Superhit. The makers are in a dilemma over deciding whether they should rope in Sunny Leone or Urvashi for a promotional song.

"We haven't finalised which one of the two it will be, but we will shoot it in May," producer Mahendra Dhariwal told The Asian Age. Looks like it is again a fight between Sunny and Urvashi for an item number.

Earlier, much comparison was made between Sunny's Laila O Laila song from Raees and Urvashi's Haseeno Ka Deewana track for Kaabil. Both the films were released on the same day.

Apart from Sunny Deol, the movie Bhaiyyaji Superhit also features Preity Zinta and Ameesha Patel. While shooting of the film was started long back in 2013, Bhaiyyaji Superhit was delayed for various reasons. However, it is now ready to hit the screens in June.

"Ninety percent of it was shot in 2016. So, it is a very fresh film. We are planning to release it on June 9, but haven't locked the date. Since it is a multi-starrer, to get everybody's date was difficult and hence it took as long as it did," the producer added.

Earlier, it was rumoured that Bhaiyyaji Superhit will be a sequel of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, but Ameesha had denied the buzz.