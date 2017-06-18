Sunny Leone never shies away from showing her love for husband Daniel Weber. Now the sizzling diva shared a photo on Instagram that shows her kissing her spouse publicly.
Sunny shared a picture in which she and her hubby are seen sharing a passionate lip-lock. The photo suggests the Mastizaade actress was on a filming location, where Daniel was also present. The duo took a break from work and engaged in some serious PDA.
While Sunny and Daniel shared a passionate kiss, it is funny to see a cameraman sitting idle and looking at the adorable couple. Sunny is undoubtedly one of the hottest divas in Bollywood.
Although Sunny has been away from the big screen playing lead roles, the actress had entertained her fans with a hit item number in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Raees. Sunny and her life partner had some time back escaped a flight crash.
She had shared the experience on social media with some videos. The gorgeous actress was travelling across Mumbai with her husband and crew in a private jet when the flight faced bad weather. Fortunately, all on board had landed safe.