Sunny Leone never shies away from showing her love for husband Daniel Weber. Now the sizzling diva shared a photo on Instagram that shows her kissing her spouse publicly.

Sunny shared a picture in which she and her hubby are seen sharing a passionate lip-lock. The photo suggests the Mastizaade actress was on a filming location, where Daniel was also present. The duo took a break from work and engaged in some serious PDA.

WATCH: RGV's short film 'Meri Beti Sunny Leone Banna Chaahti Hai' will leave you amused or disgusted

While Sunny and Daniel shared a passionate kiss, it is funny to see a cameraman sitting idle and looking at the adorable couple. Sunny is undoubtedly one of the hottest divas in Bollywood.

Moments!! Amazing moment! @dirrty99 A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on Jun 17, 2017 at 6:35am PDT

Came all the way from Mumbai to see me in the jungle!! @dirrty99 14hr journey! So sweet. A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on Jun 17, 2017 at 6:31am PDT

Although Sunny has been away from the big screen playing lead roles, the actress had entertained her fans with a hit item number in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Raees. Sunny and her life partner had some time back escaped a flight crash.

She had shared the experience on social media with some videos. The gorgeous actress was travelling across Mumbai with her husband and crew in a private jet when the flight faced bad weather. Fortunately, all on board had landed safe.