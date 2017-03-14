Bollywood actress Sunny Leone, who was a special guest at the audio launch of Rogue, said that the trailer of the movie is amazing and director Puri Jagannadh has done a good job in the film.

Rogue is a bilingual movie simultaneously made in Kannada and Telugu and the movie marks the acting debut of Kannada producer CR Manohar's son Ishaan. Puri Jagannadh is leaving no stone unturned to garner the attention of the viewers. As part of this big project, the director brought seductive actress Sunny Leone as special guest at the audio launch of the film which was held in Hyderabad on Monday.

Sunny Leone also shook a leg to some hit Bollywood numbers at the audio launch of Rogue. She was also seen dancing with Ishaan. Later, the actress addressed the event and praised the film unit for their hard work. She said the movie is amazing and it would be a super hit at the box office. She stole the show with her performance and her speech on the occasion.

"It takes a lot of hard work to make film for a team. The trailer of Rogue that I saw was absolutely amazing. Puri Jagannadh has done an amazing job. Ishaan and Angela are hot. The film is amazing. I hope this film is super duper hit. Good luck to the entire. Thank you for having me a part of this audio launch," Sunny Leone said in her address at the audio launch of Rogue.

Rogue is a romantic-action movie, which is produced by CR Manohar and CR Gopi under the banner Tanvi Films. Ishaan is playing the hero in the film, while Mannara Chopra and Angela appear in the female leads. Anoop Singh, Azad Khan, Posani krishna Murali, Ali, Sathya Dev, Subba Raju, Rahul Singh and Tulasi are in supporting role. The film is expected to be released in theatres in April.