Bollywood actress Sunny Leone is said to have been roped in to play an important role in actor Nandamuri Balakrishna in his 101st movie, to be directed by ace filmmaker Puri Jagannadh.

Puri Jagannath surprised everyone in the industry by bringing actress Sunny Leone as a special guest at the audio launch of his upcoming movie, Rogue. The latest buzz is that the director was impressed with her performance in the item song in Shah Rukh Khan's Raees.

Reports suggest that Puri Jagannath has already approached Sunny Leone with the offer and the actress is said to have agreed to be part of the project. "She is a terrific dancer and also a very talented actress and sure enough, Sunny gave a scintillating performance," DNA quoted Puri Jagannadh as saying.

"I saw Sunny in Raees and found her to be fantastic, but I don't want to limit her talent to an item number. I would like to look at her as a full-fledged heroine and have bigger plans for her. We are discussing it and we will be taking an official call soon," Puri Jagannadh added.

Sunny Leone forayed into Telugu movies with her sizzling act in Manchu Manoj's Current Theega. The Bollywood bombshell will be next seen in actor Rajasekhar's next movie, tentatively titled PSV Garuda Vega. It should be recalled that Sunny Leone was rumoured to be shaking legs with Balayya in his 100th movie, but the reports turned out to be mere speculations.

Balakrishna's forthcoming movie was launched in a grand opening ceremony held in Hyderabad on March 9. The makers announced that the shooting would begin from March 16 and it would be released in theatres on September 29. The movie will have two heroines and the makers are looking to cast newcomers as female leads alongside Balayya.