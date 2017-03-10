After Ram Gopal Varma put out a controversial tweet about Sunny Leone on International Women's Day, the latter has now responded to it.

Sunny shared a video on Twitter in which she is seen apparently responding to the film-maker's "insulting" tweet without mentioning his name. "Change only happens when we have one voice, so let's choose your words wisely. Peace and love," she said.

Earlier, RGV had wished everyone on Women's Day saying, "I wish all the women in the world give men as much happiness as Sunny Leone gives". This tweet was followed by a series of criticism for the Sarkar 3 director.

The Twitterati slammed him for posting the "insensitive" tweet and "insulting" women. Some women activists even filed a complaint against RGV and demanded an apology.

Interestingly, Sunny first responded to his tweet in a manner that suggested she was not offended.

In response to the tweet, Sunny replied with some emojis. Some of her fans also criticised her for even responding to RGV in such light manner. So has the Mastizaade actress now come up with a stronger response, realising the strong criticism it garnered? Well, it seems so.

Change only happens when we have one voice, so let's choose your words wisely! Peace and love!! pic.twitter.com/B3SSX3fgaN — Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) 9 March 2017

Meanwhile, RGV has apologised on Twitter for his words. "Was just expressing my feelings but I apologise to all who were offended due to my unintended insensitive tweets in context of women's day," he tweeted.

"My apology is only to those who genuinely got offended and not to those who ranted for publicity and threatened to take law into their hands," he added.