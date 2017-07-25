Bollywood's one of the most sizzling divas, Sunny Leone, is back on the big screen with another item song titled Piya More for movie Baadshaho. She is seen flaunting her curves and making some cozy moves with Emraan Hashmi in the song video.

The song video Piya More was released on July 25 and soon people started talking about Sunny and Emraan's hot on-screen chemistry. Sunny just nailed it with her oomph factor and steamy dance moves.

Even Sunny expressed a lot of excitement in being a part of the song video. However, is Sunny really being contended being just a Bollywood item girl now?

The sultry diva had made her debut in 2012 with the movie Jism 2. Although she did not receive many accolades for her acting, Sunny had definitely grabbed much attention for her sizzling screen presence and bold scenes.

Later, she had featured in a number of movies but Ragini MMS 2 has been her only box office hit in all these years. She had also been doing some item songs in between her movie releases, and interestingly all her song videos had turned out to be hit.

The popular item songs that she has to her credit are Laila from Shootout at Wadala, Pink Lips from Hate Story 2, Laila Main Laila from Raees, and the latest being Piya More from Baadshaho.

The actress will soon start shooting for another song video Trippy Trippy for the movie Bhoomi, starring Sanjay Dutt. There were also reports that Sunny is likely to have a special item number if Sunny Deol's upcoming movie Bhaiyyaji Superhit.

Also, since her last movie Beiimaan Love in 2016 was another flop, Sunny has not been seen sporting a full-fledged role in any movie but has mostly been doing special song videos in films.

After Beiimaan Love bombed at the box office, she has appeared in as many as four song videos from movies including Fuddu, Dongari Ka Raja, Raees and now Baadshaho. She also had a special appearance in Noor in between.

Although Sunny has one upcoming movie titled Tera Intezaar Hai, starring Arbaaz Khan, the baby doll's latest career graph suggests that she is gradually reducing into just an item girl from an actress. Is the streak of flops forcing her to be contended in just shaking her legs in song videos? Leave your comments below.