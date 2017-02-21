Sunny Leone was live on social media for a few hours on Tuesday (Feb 21), answering thousands of her fans' questions. The sizzling diva was in her usual jolly mood and talked about a lot of things like her upcoming movie, her best decision in life and other interesting facts about her. She also revealed the funniest thing she has known about herself on the Internet.

Sunny, who was last seen in an item number with Shah Rukh Khan in Raees, is apparently having a wonderful time in the industry. Although her last Bollywood movies like Beiimaan Love and One Night Stand could not put much impact at the box office, the actress remains quite popular among her fans.



Here are the top updates from Sunny's live chat on social media:

1) Do you Google your name?

Sunny: I do Google my name when I know that there is some controversy going on and I check what nonsense is being said about me.

2) What is that one decision that changed your life?

Sunny: One decision that changed my life is to enter Bollywood and be a part of Bigg Boss because I was scared and I wasn't sure what is going to happen. But it has been five years now and I am here.

3) What are your views about lack of sex education in India?

Sunny: I always believe sex education starts from home. So, if it's not in school, then it's job of the parents to teach their children and provide the necessary information.

4) What type of roles do you aspire to do?

Sunny: I want be a superhero because I always loved superhero films. I love characters like Wonder Woman and Cat Woman. So it will be really to cool to do.

5) What is the funniest thing you came across about yourself on Internet?

Sunny: The funniest thing I saw about myself on Internet is that I was going to be campaigning for some election.

6) If you are given a chance to change one thing in your life, what would you do?

Sunny: I would want to put my family in my suitcase, so that wherever I went they would go with me. And I want to spend time with my brother and my in-laws who are awesome. I am going to see them in Mexico soon in the middle of March. It's summer time, so you going to see me in bikini, playing in the ocean.

7) What is your next project?

Sunny: My next project is called Tera Intezaar with Arbaaz Khan.