Sunny Leone is definitely raising the temperature with husband Daniel Weber as she promotes the 'animal-free fashion' campaign that creates awareness against the use of animal skin in fashion accessories.

Bollywood's Sunny Leone and her musician husband Daniel Weber appear together in a new People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India ad proclaiming, "Ink, Not Mink! Be Comfortable in Your Own Skin, and Let Animals Keep Theirs."

The stunning campaign was shot by ace photographer Subi Samuel and styled by Hitendra Kapopara. The couple's hair and make-up were done by Tomas Moucka.

"We live in a world with such amazing advances in vegan materials and options for everyone. There is no reason for anyone to support cruelty in any form. Synthetic leather, mock croc, and even faux fur are some of the many great options," says Leone.

"We need to be a voice for animals and make sure we understand that, without them, there is no us. We must co-exist and learn to respect," adds Weber.

PETA – whose motto reads, in part, that "animals are not ours to wear" – notes that millions of foxes, minks, rabbits, and even dogs and cats are bludgeoned, electrocuted and skinned alive each year for fur coats, collars, and cuffs.

Leone was named PETA's Person of the Year in 2016 and had previously starred in the organisation's pro-vegetarian and dog and cat sterilisation campaigns. She made her Bollywood debut in the 2012 erotic thriller Jism 2 and recently acted in Mastizaade. She will be seen next in Tera Intezaar opposite Arbaaz Khan.