Bollywood actress Sunny Leone arrived in Kochi on Thursday, August 17, to inaugurate a digital hub near MG Road in the city. Though the event was scheduled for 11.30 am, the actress could only reach the spot at 12:20 pm, because of heavy traffic.

Sunny landed at Nedumbassery Airport in Kochi at around 9:30 am. She was invited to inaugurate the 33rd showroom of mobile phone retail Fone4, and more than 1 lakh fans of the actress flooded the busiest area in the city. During the event, popular host Ranjini Haridas claimed that this is the first time she is witnessing such a huge crowd in the city.

Police found it difficult to control the crowd, and a few fans even destroyed the board of a nearby ATM counter. However, many have also criticised the organisers and police for not organising the event properly as it affected many other commuters, who were stuck in traffic for hours.

Meanwhile, this is the second time the former adult star is visiting the South Indian state. Earlier, she had arrived to perform during the Vanitha Awards 2016. Malayalam actor Jayasurya, who had then met Sunny had good words for her and even called her a good personality and a woman with great quality.

"She talked to us in a very pleasing manner with respect and indeed a good personality. If she could change our attitude about her within seconds, I can tell she is a woman with great quality," Jayasurya had posted on his social media page.

Check out videos and photos of Sunny Leone's Kochi visit here:

