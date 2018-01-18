Bollywood's next-generation Laila aka Sunny Leone has added another feather to her cap as she will be joining the company of popular B-Town actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Salman Khan and Hrithik Roshan at the Madame Tussauds museum in Delhi.

Yes, Sunny's wax statue will be displayed alongside other celebrities in a yet-to-be-announced theme at the museum.

A team of expert artists flew in from London to meet Sunny for a sitting in Mumbai, where they took over 200 specific measurements and images to create an authentic figure.

An elated Sunny took to her Instagram story section to share a couple of pictures of she getting measured.

"I am thrilled and grateful to Madame Tussauds for creating my figure. Having my own wax figure is completely overwhelming. This is the first time I have undergone a sitting and I must thank the entire team for making it a unique and memorable experience. I am equally excited to see 'me' at the attraction and can't wait for the fans reaction it will be finally displayed later this year," said Sunny.

Pointing out that the actress has a "massive fan base", Anshul Jain, general manager and director at Merlin Entertainments India Pvt Ltd, said: "Announcing her figure at the attraction is equally enthralling for us, and we are certain that this will give her fans millions of memories to carry home with lots of selfies."

wax figures at the venue include those of Madhuri Dixit, Will Smith, David Beckham, Kim Kardasian, Justin Bieber, Beyonce Knowles, Asha Bhosle, Sachin Tendulkar, Kapil Sharma, APJ Abdul Kalam and Ranbir Kapoor.

(With IANS Inputs)