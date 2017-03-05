Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol is all set to make his movie debut in Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. While the makers of the movie have been looking out for the ideal heroine to star opposite Karan, reports suggest that the hunt is finally over.

It has been reported that 18-year-old Shimla-based Saher Bamba has been roped in as the female lead in Karan's debut movie. Sunny and his team have been looking for the perfect face for quite a while and had a long auditioning process.

The makers of the film reportedly auditioned as many as 400 girls, of which first 48 were shortlisted. They then picked the best four. Of the top four, Saher has been selected as lead actress in Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, according to SpotboyE.

It is reported that a confused Sunny approached daddy Dharmendra, who chose Saher as the ideal girl for Karan's debut film.

Saher was the winner of the Oppo Bombay Times Fresh Face 2016. Now Sunny is all ready to begin shooting for the movie on March 16.

Sunny apparently wanted to arrange the perfect debut for Karan and that is why they took so long to zero in on the film's leading lady. The movie will be produced by Sunny's home production Vijayta Films. See Karan and Saher's photo here:

There have been talks about Karan's debut film since quite long now. Earlier, it was reported that the film was delayed as Sunny was in a dilemma about whether he should invest in his son's movie or try to revive brother Bobby Deol's career. Bobby too is supposed to make a comeback in Changez.

Nevertheless, it seems now fans will soon get to see Karan making his first appearance on screen along with Saher in the romantic movie Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas.