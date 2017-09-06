Sunny Deol reportedly wanted his son Karan Deol to romance Saif Ali Khan's daughter Sara Ali Khan in his debut movie, but her mother Amrita Singh did not find it to be a good idea.

Karan will reportedly be seen opposite 18-year-old Shimla-based girl Saher Bamba in his debut movie Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. However, reports suggest that Sunny approached Amrita to cast Sara in the film.

It is to be recalled that Sunny and Amrita had made their debut together in film Betaab. Hence, the veteran actor wanted his son and Amrita's daughter to be launched together in the industry. However, Sara's mommy reportedly showed no interest in the idea.

"Though Amrita has denied that Sunny ever approached her, the fact is Sunny was very keen to launch Amrita's daughter with his son. Amrita and Sunny have shared a very strong bond ever since they came together for their launch in Betaab. Sunny never expected that Amrita would be reluctant about launching Sara with Karan. When Sunny, who is extremely sensitive, sensed her lack of excitement at the idea, he simply withdrew the offer. He didn't give Amrita a chance to say no," The Asian Age quoted a source as saying.

The report further stated that Amrita had plans to launch Sara under Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, which also did not happen. Sara will be seen making her maiden appearance on the big screen opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in Kedarnath.

It was earlier reported that Sunny and his team had finalised Saher after auditioning as many as 400 new faces. She was the winner of Oppo Bombay Times Fresh Face 2016.