Sunny Deol has reportedly replaced Ajay Devgn in the third instalment of Singham franchise. It has been reported that Sunny will play the lead role in Singham 3- the remake of Tamil film Si3 starring Suriya.

The first two instalments of the Singham series featured Ajay as a strong and courageous cop. Both films were directed by Rohit Shetty, but Singham 3 will have a different director.

According to Bollywood Hungama, Sunny's action drama will be directed by debutant K Ravi Chandran. The report also stated that Sunny had sought permission from Ajay before giving thumbs up to the project.

Sunny was eager to do Singham 3, and only after Ajay agreed with the former taking up the offer, he decided to go with it, the report added. The 59-year-old actor also reportedly assured Ajay that the film will not have the word "singham" as it will be titled the same as Si3.

Sunny had made a comeback with the sequel of his hit movie Ghayal. Now, he is all set to show his action stunts yet again in Si3, which reportedly will revolve around the mysterious death of a policeman. However, there is no confirmation on the female lead of the film yet.

Sunny will next be seen in a comedy movie titled Poster Boys. Also starring Bobby Deol and Shreyas Talpade, the film is a remake of a Marathi movie by the same name. The trailer of Poster Boys was released recently and had received a positive response from the audience.

The comedy movie is based on three characters, played by Sunny, Bobby and Shreyas Talpade, who find themselves on a poster promoting vasectomy.