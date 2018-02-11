The Army in Jammu has said that the operation to flush out the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists, who had barged into the family quarters of a Brigade army camp in Sunjwan area of Jammu on Saturday, is still underway.

The operations have been going on for more than 27 hours.

#SunjwanArmyCamp terror attack: Operation underway for last 27 hours (visual deferred by unspecified time) #JammuAndKashmir pic.twitter.com/Bzaw3GFx3U — ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2018

Fourth terrorist has also been gunned down by the security personnel.

Death toll rises to six as two more security personnel and one civilian have lost their lives.

The Army is still combing through the army camp to ensure that all terrorists have been nutralized.

Another Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) has also lost his life in the terror attack.

#SunjwanAttack: Two Junior commissioned officers and one Non-commissioned officer of the Army have lost their lives in the terror attack. 3 terrorists killed in the operation. Operation underway. #JammuAndKashmir — ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2018

Latest reports suggest that three terrorists have already been shot dead and efforts are on to neutralize the fourth militant, who is believed to be still holed up inside.

At least two security personnel — a JCO and a Non-Commissioned Officer (NCO) — died in the intermittent firing and nine others including a woman were injured.

However, a NDTV reports said that five soldiers and a civilian have been killed in the attack.

However, a NDTV reports said that five soldiers and a civilian have been killed in the attack. Meanwhile, Army Chief General Bipin Rawat visited Jammu and met the senior commanders.

"I'm sure we will be able to finish the operation soon," SD Singh Jamwal, IGP Jammu told ANI.

3 terrorists have been killed. Army has taken all precautions because every human life is precious and Army does not want a collateral damage. I'm sure we will be able to finish the operation soon: SD Singh Jamwal, IGP Jammu #SunjwanArmyCamp pic.twitter.com/a678yGwq5k — ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2018

The 36 Brigade Sunjuwan military station, which has over 150 houses in the campus and lodges over 3,500 troops, was attacked in the early hours of Saturday.

"Around 4:55 am, suspicious movement was noticed by the santri. The santri bunker was fired upon and they retaliated. The number of terrorists isn't known. They've been cornered in one of the family quarters," ANI had quoted Jammu inspector general of police SD Singh Jamwal as saying.

"Around 4:55 am, suspicious movement was noticed by the santri. The santri bunker was fired upon and they retaliated. The number of terrorists isn't known. They've been cornered in one of the family quarters," ANI had quoted Jammu inspector general of police SD Singh Jamwal as saying. The terrorists had reportedly sneaked into the Army camp from a canal on the rear end of the premises.

A few hours later a red alert was sounded in the city and the district administration of Jammu asked schools within 500 meters of the camp to remain closed.

The attack, which the Jammu police have described as "well-planned", took place despite tightened security in the state after Intelligence inputs had warned of a terror attack on either an Army or a security establishment by JeM militants to mark the death anniversary of Mohammad Afzal Guru, who had been hanged on February 9, 2013, for the 2001 Parliament attack.