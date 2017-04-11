Speculations around Sunil's stand-up future have been doing the rounds since things got ugly between Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover following a mid-air brawl.

Now, it has been revealed that the ace comedian will not return to Kapil's show, but instead start a new show on the same channel. A source told India Today that Sunil has almost finalised the deal with Sony TV and the new show is expected to go on air from June.

The report also said the comedy show would get a new slot and fresh artists. Further, Preeti Simoes, the creative director of The Kapil Sharma Show, would associate with Sunil's show. Former members of The Kapil Sharma Show – Ali Asgar, Chandan Prabhakar, Sugandha Mishra – will also be part of the show.

For the unaware, the controversy surrounding Kapil and Sunil made headlines after the former, in an inebriated state, hurled abuses and physically assaulted co-star Sunil on a flight from Australia. Despite Kapil's multiple apologies to Sunil, the latter is in no mood to pay heed to him or return to the show.