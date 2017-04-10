After quitting The Kapil Sharma Show, Sunil Grover is now doing live shows and appearing on other shows on Sony television channel. Now, he will also be seen carrying out live commentary of the IPL matches with Sunny Leone on April 13.

Shah Rukh Khan's team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Preity Zinta's Kings XI Punjab will have a clash on Thursday. You can watch four of the mass favourite stars that day – Sunil and Sunny as commentators, and SRK and Preity as rival team owners.

Sunil has announced through a video on social media that he is set to do "masala commentary" with Baby Doll. Though he didn't take Sunny's name, he has mentioned Laila and Baby Doll in the video.

It's a treat to fans that they will get to see these four celebrities in one day. Sunil Grover's followers are anyway missing him on TV. Though he has appeared in the finale of Indian Idol, his absence has created a vacuum on Kapil Sharma's show.

The favourite of them all, fans call her Baby Doll. Guess who’s gonna join me for #MasalaCommentary on @UCNews_India https://t.co/5AxBGWyFAh — Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) April 8, 2017

The fight between Kapil and Sunil on an international flight has turned out to be a big controversy and now, the channel and fans have to face the loss. While fans are disappointed with the episodes of The Kapil Sharma Show now, the TRP ratings of the show have come down.

Sunil Grover was loved a lot for his portrayal of Rinku Bhabhi on the show. Watch the performance here: