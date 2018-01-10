Here's some exciting news for fans of Sunil Grover. The ace comedian-actor is set to host a special episode of Super Night featuring Akshay Kumar.

Akshay will be promoting his film Padman, which will release on January 25. Sony TV channel has shared a glimpse of the special episode on Twitter and captioned it, "@akshaykumar, Rinku Bhabhi aurDr. Gulati aa rahein hai aapke iss Sunday ko dhamaakedaar banane, #SupernightwithPadman mein #SuperDancer Chapter 2 ke baad. @whosunilgrover."

Sunil will be joined by The Drama Company team -- Krushna Abhishek, Ali Asgar and Sanket Bhosale.

With the absence of The Kapil Sharma Show, celebrities have taken a different route to promote their films. Earlier, during the promotion of Tubelight, Sunil had hosted Super Night with Tubelight featuring Salman Khan.

The news will surely leave fans of Sunil excited. The comedian has been away from the small screen for a long time now. It had all started with a mid-air brawl between Sunil and Kapil Sharma that resulted in the former quitting the show. He has had been doing live performances and guest appearances on other shows till date. Sunil's absence affected The Kapil Sharma Show as it witnessed a drastic drop in ratings. This was followed by Kapil's failing health and with several cast members quitting the show, it eventually resulted in the show going off air.

Coming to Padman, the movie will tell the story of Arunachalam Muruganantham, the man who revolutionised the concept of menstrual hygiene in rural India by creating a low-cost sanitary napkin machine.

Akshay plays the role of Arunachalam Muruganantham in the movie that also stars Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte.

Akshay will also be seen promoting his film in the grand finale of Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 11. The Khiladi actor and the host will also perform on one of their hit numbers, probably the title track of Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, which starred Salman, Akshay and Priyanka Chopra. The Khiladi actor will also spend some time with the three finalists of the season and give them certain tasks to perform.