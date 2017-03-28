Here's some good news for the millions of fans of The Kapil Sharma Show. Sunil Grover aka Dr Mashoor Gulati is still a part of the show.

A source from The Kapil Sharma Show has revealed to ANI that Sunil, as well as Ali Asgar and Chandan Prabhakar, who had unofficially boycotted the show, continue to be a part of it.

"Sunil Grover & others still part of show,we'll have to see when they are joining. Shooting for next episode on-Sources from Kapil Sharma Show," a tweet by ANI says. Rumour has it that the comedians have already resumed shooting for the next episode.

The controversy surrounding Kapil Sharma and Sunil made headlines when it was said that Kapil, in an inebriated state, hurled abuses and physically assaulted co-star Sunil on the flight while returning from Australia. Despite Kapil's multiple apologies to Sunil, the latter is in no mood to pay heed to him. All these resulted in Kapil cancelling a recent shoot as well.

There were also reports that Colors channel was planning to cash in on the ongoing tiff between the comedians. Sunil and Ali were approached by the channel for a new comedy show to compete against Kapil.

With the news of Sunil still being associated with Kapil's show, we wonder if the equation between the two comedians will remain the same on the show after this big fiasco.