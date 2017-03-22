Comedians Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover have been making headlines because of their fight that took place on a flight. Sunil is said to have quit The Kapil Sharma Show after the altercation, but the recent buzz is that he might come back. However, he has a condition.

Also read: Check out Twitter reaction on Kapil Sharma-Sunil Grover's fight

Kapil is said to have abused and slapped Sunil on a flight and though he apologised for his behaviour on Twitter, Sunil seemed to be in no mood to accept the apology. Instead, he reacted to the apology through a long post and also walked out of the show along with Chandan Prabhakar and Ali Asgar.

But this whole thing seems to be affecting Kapil as well and according to Business of Cinema, Kapil broke down in front of Manoj Bajpayee and Taapsee Pannu, who recently appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show. The episode didn't have Sunil and Chandan, which made the host upset.

Meanwhile, it is now being said that Sunil is said to be ready to return to the show, but has a condition. After going through everything, Sunil has demanded a salary hike and Bollywood Life reported that Dr. Mashoor Gulati is in no mood to bury the hatchet with Kapil.

The entertainment portal further reported: "Sunil has demanded a substantial hike in his salary if the production team wants him back on the show. He is no way letting Kapil go off easy after whatever went down between them. From what we hear the hike that Sunil has demanded can give any producer sleepless nights."

It looks the situation is getting uglier by the day and Kapil cannot really do anything about it. Sunil had quit Kapil's show earlier as well to start his own show, which didn't do well. He then returned to Kapil's show and fans are hoping that the two comedians work things out this time as well.