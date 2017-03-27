Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover's recent fight on a flight has been garnering a lot of attention from various ends, but the latter seems to be unaffected by the episode. Sunil appears to be enjoying all the criticism that Kapil has been facing.

Sunil spoke about the entire ruckus and said that he is finding it "entertaining." "I am very relaxed, very introspective, deep in thought about my future plans. I am just watching all the tamasha that's going on. It's very entertaining," Sunil told Subhash K Jha according to Bollywoodlife.

After reports came out that Kapil, in a drunken state, had beaten Sunil on a plane, the latter had posted a long message on social media saying how hurt he was by the incident. Kapil had also apologised to him on Twitter. However, Sunil, who used to play character of Mashoor Gulati on The Kapil Sharma Show, is apparently in no mood to reconcile with the standup comedian.

"Sunil is neither interested in a meeting with Kapil nor is he physically or emotionally up to it. He is now taking off for an unknown destination with his wife and son for a recuperative holiday," Bollywoodlife quoted a source telling to Jha.

"Sunil won't meet Kapil. Kapil's regret and apology happened only after his mid-air behaviour was exposed. If no one spoke about it, he would have continued with this behaviour. On numerous occasions, he has insulted Sunil and the other team members. Unforgivably, Sunil and the others overlooked Kapil's growing highhandedness. 'Chalo chalo show record karte hain', they would say every time after his rude behaviour. Not this time. Kapil needs to know he is wrong. There is no going back," the source added. Well, it looks like Kapil and Sunil's association has completely ended.