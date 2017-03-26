The controversy surrounding Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover is heating up with every passing day. After Sunil, Ali Asgar and Chandan Prabhakar made an unofficial exit from The Kapil Sharma Show, Bollywood celebrities too have expressed reservations in promoting their films on the show. Despite Kapil's multiple apologies to Sunil, the latter is in no mood to pay heed to him. All these resulted in Kapil cancelling the recent shoot as well.

Read: Kapil Sharma cancels shoot as co-stars don't turn up on sets; is this the end of The Kapil Sharma Show?

And now, rumour has it that Colors channel is planning to cash in on the ongoing tiff between the comedians. According to a report in DNA, Sunil and Ali have been approached by the channel for a new comedy show to compete against Kapil.

It should be recalled that Kapil and the Colors channel, in which his previous show Comedy Nights With Kapil was aired, had a major fallout after which the ace comedian moved to Sony TV and started The Kapil Sharma Show.

A source told DNA: "Kapil and Colors don't get along and their public fight was not just ugly but for everyone to see. Colors hasn't forgiven Kapil yet and the reasons remained the same – his regular tantrums and attitude. Today, the same behavioural traits have cost him a few friends and soon, he will land up with no work if this continues. Colors has planned to start a comedy show of its own with Sunil Grover and they are also in talks with Ali Asgar, who along with Sunil has boycotted The Kapil Sharma Show."

It makes us wonder if Colors will take revenge on Kapil by naming the show as Comedy Nights With Sunil?