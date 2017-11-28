Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar sang praise about Virat Kohli, who has been scoring hundreds regularly in all formats including Test matches. The Delhi man scored his 19th Test hundred in Nagpur during the recently concluded second Test match, and Gavaskar believes he is 'getting better and better'.

However, the India captain, despite being a run-machine for India, has not scored a triple century. He has completed five double hundreds, which is an outstanding feat. There is great expectation from Kohli and people might be eager to see him score a triple hundred.

"I think, you know what people are expecting of Virat Kohli is tremendous. It is tribute to his ability. There are some who are saying that he is not producing big scores, it just tells you how good they think he is to score 130-40. They want him to score 240-250 or may be even triple hundred. That is tribute to Virat as a batsman," Kohli told NDTV.

One needs to understand that Kohli has just played 62 Test matches, and his record has been phenomenal so far. The triple hundred might come sooner or later. If he does so, Kohli will become the third Indian to do so after Virender Sehwag and Karun Nair.

There has been a constant improvement in his batting at the Test level. He plays according to the situation and the conditions, but once he gets going, Kohli plays all the shots in the book and more often or not, scores an attractive hundred.

"He (Kohli) is just getting better and better because of the fact at the Test level, the mental adjustment he makes in terms of bat speed, mental adjustment he makes in terms of playing risk free cricket, but at the same time, looking to drive the ball. That is something that is difficult to find in modern day cricket. There will be lot of solid hundreds, but attractive hundreds you will see from Kohli," Gavaskar added.

The India captain will be seen in action in the third and final Test match against Sri Lanka in Delhi. Is another century on the way? Time will tell.